Overview

The Southern Gateway project is a $666 million design-build construction project by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), aimed to rebuild and widen Interstate 35E (I-35E) south of downtown, as well as widen U.S. 67 between I-35E and I-20 and the I-35E/U.S. 67 split. The purpose of the 11-mile project is to improve safety issues, provide congestion relief, support traffic operations, address roadway deficiencies and improve system linkage.

The improvements would also consist of reconstructing reversible non-tolled express lanes, lanes that are open to all users including SOVs (single occupancy vehicles) and HOVs (high occupancy vehicles), and/or general purpose lanes to improve capacity in the corridor. Construction will begin early 2018, with an anticipated completion of 2021.

Project Facts

I-35E in the Southern Gateway corridor is considered the 17th most congested roadway segment in Texas, according to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

About 218,000 vehicles per day are estimated to travel through southern Dallas County each day.

The project is partially being funded by the Texas Clear Lanes Initiative.

The project includes building structural elements and accommodations for the City of Dallas’ planned deck plaza between Ewing and Marsalis Avenues. The overall design and amenities of the deck plaza will all be managed by the City of Dallas. Any inquiries regarding the deck plaza will be redirected to the City of Dallas.

TxDOT

Headquartered in Austin, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is organized by administration, districts and divisions. TxDOT’s workforce is made up of engineers, administrators, financial experts, designers, architects, sign makers, accountants, purchasers, maintenance workers, travel counselors and many other professions. All of our employees work together to realize the TxDOT mission: Through collaboration and leadership, we deliver a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods.

Pegusus Link Constructors

TxDOT has awarded the project’s design and construction management to Pegasus Link Constructors, which comprises of two of the world’s largest, most experienced design-build firms: Fluor Enterprises Inc. and Balfour Beatty Inc. Their successful 15-year partnership has resulted in various low-cost/high-value design-build projects in Texas over the last decade, including the successful planning, development and financing of such major highway and infrastructure projects as the Dallas Horseshoe Project in downtown Dallas, State Highway 130 in central Texas and State Highway 161 in North Texas.